Welcome home to this absolutely stunning home located in the desirable golf course community of Claussen Pointe! Situated on a .58 acre lot with approx. 3525sqft, this 4 bedroom (plus large bonus room), 3.5 bathroom home is bursting with Sweet Southern Luxurious Charm. The curb appeal will draw you in, but the features of this home will make you never want to leave! The interior features a spacious foyer, formal living room (or home office), formal dining, open concept kitchen and great room, quartz countertops, hardpine floors, stainless steel appliances, work island with built-in mini fridge & dishwasher, custom cabinets, spacious breakfast area, tray ceilings in the master, HUGE walk-in closet, and gorgeously renovated bathrooms! The exterior features a wraparound front porch, covered back patio with ceiling fan, 2-car garage with side entry door, colorful landscaping that will take your breath away in full bloom, GORGEOUS waterfront views of the neighborhood pond, on the 16th hole, and paved walkways to stroll as you take it all in. This home is flawless in appearance and integrity, with a NEW ROOF and gutters installed Oct 2022, NEW carpet upstairs 2022, dehumidifier fan system in the crawl space, recently serviced HVAC & septic tank, sprinkler system, and more. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer!