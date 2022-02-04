4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $535,000

Absolutely stunning waterfront views on this fully renovated lake front property! If you love the lake and are looking for your own personal waterfront retreat, look no further! Lake Oakdale is best known for its beautiful views, fishing, boating, kayak/canoeing, and the abundance of nature such as birds and even lake otters! This 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bathroom home is tucked on a private cul-de-sac located on Lake Oakdale and situated on a .64 acre lot. With over 3,600 sq feet, you are going to love every inch of this beautifully updated home. Features of this home include a large welcoming front porch with a decorative tile and new craftsman style front door. Upon entering the home you are greeted with hardwood flooring, enhanced molding throughout and new windows that are perfect for showing off the stunning lake views. The large open rooms are ideal for entertaining and maximizing the space this home has to offer. The dream kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (double oven & gas cooktop), ice maker, counter seating, granite, tile backsplash, and decorative cabinets with built-in sliding shelves. The kitchen is open to both the dining room and living room and is nothing short of amazing. Off the kitchen is a butler's pantry (under counter lighting), laundry room and half bathroom. The spacious owner's suite also features a fully updated bathroom including ceiling to floor tiling, frameless shower, cabinets and storage galore and a large walk-in closet. The lower level living space includes a second living room with fireplace, tile accent wall, built-in book shelves, drop spot for coats and shoes, and a fully functioning kitchen that includes a large work island, wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry and plenty of space for entertaining and family time alike! Also included is a heated/cooled unfinished shop. The interior of this home has been freshly painted, new solid wood interior doors, new light fixtures and fans throughout. The exterior is just as impressive as the interior! Features include a 3 car garage, fenced in backyard, large driveway with electric gate, whole home generator, hot tub, storage shed, fenced in kennel area, sprinkler system with lake pump, security system with ring doorbell/cameras, a screened in back porch, 2 new docks (2010), sea wall and 120 feet of lake frontage! This home is in pristine condition and is sure to impress you with the details and quality! Don't delay in seeing firsthand all this home has to offer!