4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $545,000

Nothing less than spectacular! This custom built 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 3.5 bathroom home is in pristine condition and has all the upgraded features you are sure to love! Located in the desirable neighborhood of Colony at Forest Lake, this a true stand out home. Features and upgrades include: open floor plan, plantation shutters, dream kitchen with large island, counter seating, gas cook top, double oven, formal dining room, enhanced moldings, gorgeous built in shelving with lighting, Wi-Fi lighting, and drop spot off large laundry room. The external features include an oversized 3 car garage, extra concrete drive way and parking, large screened in porch and storage shed, and a welcoming front porch. This home will have you falling in love at first sight!