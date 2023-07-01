New construction home in the golf course neighborhood of Claussen Pointe! This new home will be approximately 3,100 Sq. ft. with 5 bedrooms (or 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room), and 3.5 bathrooms. The home is situated on .48 acre lot in a cal-de-sac on the golf course! Construction is underway and is scheduled for approximately 6 months for completion. Act now and buyers may still have the opportunity to select some finishing details. The pictures featured on this listing are not the the actual home being built. The actual home is currently under construction. The pictures featured on this listing are from a house the same builder just completed at 3303 Quaker Ridge Court (one door down). These pictures are being added so buyers can see the quality and finishes of the builder.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $545,000
