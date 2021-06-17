 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4BR/2BA Mobile Home on bricked foundation with deck, two storage buildings (10x16 and 4x8 in dimension) and paved drive located in Fenwick Grove Subdivision. Roof & HVAC replaced in 2019. Water Heater replaced in 2015. Moisture barrier installed. Heat lamps with switch installed to keep pipes warm in winter. Home is in need of some TLC and is a great opportunity for an investor or a buyer that enjoys "fixer-uppers"! Call for more details or to view in person today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

+3
Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat
Local News

Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing opened at noon Friday in the special election to fill the remainder of Steven DeBerry's term on the Florence County Council. Two Democrats, Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell, and three Republicans, Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore, filed for the seat on Friday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert