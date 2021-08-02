4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $550,000

Custom built home on The Traces Golf Course. Kitchen has been updated. Large Keeping room off kitchen. Office on first level. There are some 10 ft. ceilings and vaulted ceilings. The keeping room has a pine ceiling. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on first floor. 2.5 bathrooms on first floor. Downstairs features all hardwood and tile floors except in the guest bedroom. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Oversized bonus room upstairs. Large 2 tiered patio with hot tub. Screened porch. Fire pit in the beautifully landscaped back yard. Three car garage. Appointment only.