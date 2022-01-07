 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $569,500

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Windsor Forest. This beautiful home boasts cathedral ceilings, 3 fireplaces, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a huge master bedroom suite with sitting area and a fireplace. Lots of beautiful moldings. Relax on the back deck or by the pool. This is a great family home waiting for yours!

