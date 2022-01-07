Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Windsor Forest. This beautiful home boasts cathedral ceilings, 3 fireplaces, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a huge master bedroom suite with sitting area and a fireplace. Lots of beautiful moldings. Relax on the back deck or by the pool. This is a great family home waiting for yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $569,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the death of a man in his Waverly Avenue residence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another chicken restaurant is coming to Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A single-vehicle rollover crash resulted in the closure of North Irby Street between Lucas and Sumter streets Tuesday afternoon.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in an officer involved shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- With the quick snip of a pair of scissors the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday celebrated the addition of Talus Pay to the pantheon of Florence area businesses.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There were no students onboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash Friday at the intersection of National Cemetery McCurdy roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trokel Prew had just finished an impressive football season, recording 71 tackles and five sacks at linebacker.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County received nearly $97.35 million in new investments and 689 new jobs in 2021.