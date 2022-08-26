 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,900

Welcome to Kingsgate! The spacious Saybrook floor plan welcomes you with a spacious open floor plan. Master Suite on main floor. Custom finishes throughout. Large fenced backyard. Lucy T Davis Elementary and West Florence. Close to Hospital, shopping, dinning and interstates. Call agent for listing details.

