4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,900

This absolutely stunning home is located on a .81 acre lake front lot in the popular subdivision called Stokes Place. This home features 3/4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, beautiful ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, surround sound throughout home and deck, granite counter tops and a spacious laundry room with an abundance of cabinets and a sink. Enjoy a very private master suite with a fireplace with gas logs, a lovely bath with a jet tub and walk in shower, tray ceiling and access to the screen porch. The downstairs living area has a fireplace with gas logs, a vaulted ceiling and opens to the screen porch. The living area and kitchen are together with a lovely bar and eating area and overlook the screen porch and lake. This home has a split floor plan with the master suite on one side and a smaller den perfect for the man of the house with a tray ceiling, built-ins, and a wet bar and two additional bedrooms. The only carpeted area is the +/- 860 sf bonus room upstairs which includes plenty of storage and a bath. Perfect for a bonus room or 4th bedroom. The beautiful dining room located on the front of the house has a simply gorgeous tray ceiling. Love a view of the water? The master suite, kitchen, man cave and family room have a view of the lake and open to the screen porch and deck with a hot tub. Also, there is plenty of parking with a 3 car garage and two storage rooms plus extra parking in the driveway.