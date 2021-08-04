This beautiful home located in Forest Lake Pointe subdivision has two master bedrooms/bathrooms - one on the first floor and one on the second. Upstairs master bathroom has custom designed shower, his and hers custom walk-in closets (her closet is huge). All rooms are very spacious - the kitchen is 25 X 14 w/ a huge island, huge pantry and double oven. Home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. The dining room and foyer both have crystal chandeliers. The family room and foyer ceilings are open to the second floor ceiling. The sunroom has windows and french doors all around 3 of the walls with a beautiful lake view. Custom real wood plantation shutters throughout every room in the house except for the sunroom. Home has incredible storage throughout the house as well as custom made cabinets in the triple garage. The outdoor area is great for entertaining as well - large salt water pool and large deck each with beautiful lake view.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jennifer Hunt got COVID twice, the second time after being vaccinated.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is trading its signature red and white for pink and black.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Pamplico Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Post 1 scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, rallying past Fort Mill for a 10-6 victory and the program’s fir…
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Kody Hanna’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Camden, sending co…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Florence area fountains Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.