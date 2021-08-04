4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $600,000

This beautiful home located in Forest Lake Pointe subdivision has two master bedrooms/bathrooms - one on the first floor and one on the second. Upstairs master bathroom has custom designed shower, his and hers custom walk-in closets (her closet is huge). All rooms are very spacious - the kitchen is 25 X 14 w/ a huge island, huge pantry and double oven. Home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. The dining room and foyer both have crystal chandeliers. The family room and foyer ceilings are open to the second floor ceiling. The sunroom has windows and french doors all around 3 of the walls with a beautiful lake view. Custom real wood plantation shutters throughout every room in the house except for the sunroom. Home has incredible storage throughout the house as well as custom made cabinets in the triple garage. The outdoor area is great for entertaining as well - large salt water pool and large deck each with beautiful lake view.