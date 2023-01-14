4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $615,900

Welcome Home to King's Gate - say, "Yes to the Address" - 842 Bellemeade Circle. This design offers beautiful custom millwork throughout and a fantastic open flow floor plan. The spacious great room is anchored by a fireplace flanked with custom built-ins, while the star of the room is the wall of glass paneled doors letting in the light. The primary retreat is privately tucked away on the 1st floor, with the remaining 3 bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. Additionally, on the 2nd floor, you will find a large loft and another bonus room space that could be allocated for a 5th bedroom, office, or exercise room... Make your appointment to see all that this beautiful, King's Gate home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".