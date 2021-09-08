Welcome home to 535 Prestwick Drive. You will fall in love with this beautiful stone front, brick Westbrook home! Situated on a large corner lot it features over 4049 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Can't forget the enormous bonus room!You'll also enjoy over 588 sq ft of outdoor living space to enjoy the gorgeous South Carolina weather. The sellers have completely updated the kitchen with high end THERMADORE professional appliances including a gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and Bosch built in coffee maker.There is also a large walk in pantry.Through out the rest of the home there are so many upgrades such as a NEW TRANE HVAC, GAS PACK . NEW granite counters and beautiful backsplash, Gorgeous white painted cabinets,NEW hardware, they have replaced indoor lights and garage with LED efficient fixtures and bulbs,NEW gas logs in den, NEW fireplace surround and marble hearth,NEW chandeliers in main foyer and dining, NEW ceiling fans in den, guest room ,upstairs bedroom and outside porch,Upgraded home security system,NEW sinks and fawcets in Master bath, NEW counters,fawcet,mirror and sconces in powder room, 5 NEW toilets,New sconces in Living room,added stair trends. Refinshed hardwood floors. Outside the list continues with over 30 large trees removed and stumps ground,Removed overgrown shrubbery and added new mulch,Repaired and replaced almost all of the sprinkler system,Installed NEW 6" raingutters. Installed top of the line Hot Tub on back patio. This home offers an incredible amount of storage also. the walk in attic is incredible.Westbrook neighborhood is located on TRACES GOLF COURSE in west Florence.Beautiful meandering streets to walk and bike ride. Schools are: Lucy t Davis elementary, Sneed Jr. high and West Florence high school. Call today to see this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000
