3,860sq foot with an 860 sq foot bonus room/4th bedroom over the garage. It is located on a .81 acre lake front lot with a back deck, a hot tub, & a screened in porch overlooking the water. The master suit, kitchen, man cave and family room all has a full view of the lake & opens up to the screen in porch. Perfect for entertaining or just for the family. A 3 car garage with two storage rooms does not block the view of the lake. Very quiet and private neighborhood. Hardwood and tile throughout With exception of carpet in bonus/4 bedroom. Gas logs in master bedroom and access to screen porch that leads to hot tub. Home has vaulted ceiling in family room and kitchen. Tray ceilings in master BR, dining, and man cave. Surround sound throughout home and deck. Irrigation provided by a 4 in well. Granite countertops and a spacious laundry room with sink. Master bath has jet tub and walk in tile shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car on private property in Wildwood Court, Darlington County Coroner…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car and 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning sent at least one person to a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It often takes time for a coach to put his stamp on a program, and time was not something David Robinson had much of in his f…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.