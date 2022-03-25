 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

3,860sq foot with an 860 sq foot bonus room/4th bedroom over the garage. It is located on a .81 acre lake front lot with a back deck, a hot tub, & a screened in porch overlooking the water. The master suit, kitchen, man cave and family room all has a full view of the lake & opens up to the screen in porch. Perfect for entertaining or just for the family. A 3 car garage with two storage rooms does not block the view of the lake. Very quiet and private neighborhood. Hardwood and tile throughout With exception of carpet in bonus/4 bedroom. Gas logs in master bedroom and access to screen porch that leads to hot tub. Home has vaulted ceiling in family room and kitchen. Tray ceilings in master BR, dining, and man cave. Surround sound throughout home and deck. Irrigation provided by a 4 in well. Granite countertops and a spacious laundry room with sink. Master bath has jet tub and walk in tile shower.

