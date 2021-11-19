4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Lovely contemporary home situated on almost 5 acres offering plenty of room for your horses & pets to roam! Exterior features include beautiful mature landscaping; electric fence installed for horses and dogs; running shed for horses. Interior features include high ceilings, hardwood & tile floors, unique formal dining area off foyer; home office with floor to ceiling shelf-lined walls, living room with double French doors leading to covered patio & pool area, den with gas log fireplace & built-ins and also has access to back patio. The kitchen offers a breakfast area which overlooks the patio/pool area, built-in subzero refrigerator/freezer, thermador gas cooktop & warming shelves, work island & eat-in bar, granite countertops & tile back splash. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite features double entry doors, gas log fireplace, sitting area & access to back patio/pool area. Master bath offers split vanities with vessel sinks; a generous tiled shower; jet tub and awesome walk-in closet with island complete with counter space & storage drawers. Bedroom 2 & 3 have a full Jack-n-Jill bath between them, bedroom 4 has it's own full bath. Screen enclosed chlorine pool with tile decking & hot tub. 800 sq. ft. pool house (not included in square footage) offers a full kitchen/bath/living area & attached 1 car garage plus storage/tack room. Attic in pool house is spacious enough to add a bdrm if desired.