4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $649,900

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The central theme Wilson coach Carlos Powell wants to resonate with his fourth-ranked Tigers is this:
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking along East Palmetto Street in Florence died Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Windy Hill and Florence firefighters Friday afternoon were able to get a quick stop on a house fire -- and prevent extensive damage to the home -- in the 1100 block of East Old Marion Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday night when they were struck by a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- What was dispatched as an "unknown situation" on Lynches River Road Tuesday night ended in the death of one person and a fire that damaged the residence in which that person was found.