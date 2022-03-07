4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $695,000

Welcome to the Briar Patch: a peaceful and luxurious countryside escape at 1868 Houndsfield Drive in Florence, South Carolina. It all begins with a journey through the automatic wrought iron gates as you drive past an oak tree-lined field to reach the approximately 4,930 square foot, custom-built home constructed by John Benton. Located only 10 minutes away from the bustle of Downtown Florence, this 14-acre property is situated on a private drive. There is plenty of acreage in between properties, as the 70-acre private development is complete with the three homes contained. This residence was created for entertaining. Plan on hosting large dinner parties or seating your entire family in the spacious dining room, with a separate formal living area. Skylights fill the family room with natural light, and large windows allow you to enjoy the wooded forest behind the home. The fireplace is complete with custom gas logs fed from the Natural Gas system. The open-concept gourmet kitchen boasts plenty of space for a large dining table, custom cabinetry with abundant storage, granite countertops, a stand alone island, gas-range cooktop, double oven, and a butler’s pantry connecting to the dining room. Flooring downstairs consists of hardwood and tile. The house also contains a complete security and monitoring system.