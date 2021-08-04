4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,000

Custom elegant home located on one of Forest Lakes Premier lots. Features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Enter through large atrium with 42" mahogany front door and Seastone marble floor. Interior features custom pine doors. A two-sided fireplace is shared with the middle room area which has hardwood floors. Columns separate the kitchen, formal sitting and dining room areas. The master bedroom suite is on one side of the open area. Three (3) bedrooms and two (2) baths are on the opposite side. The back room has a Mexican tile floor, French doors and offers an elevated view of the lake. Covered porch around the full length of back of house offering a beautiful sunset view. A bonus room is down a flight of stairs which also offers a full bath and wine cellar. The backyard is fenced and there is a large dock on the lake level. Completely taken down to the studs in 1992.