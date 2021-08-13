4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,900

A piece of history just waiting to be yours! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is loving known as the Claussen House. The Claussen House is a historic plantation home located on 2.48 acres of picturesque grounds. Built in 1830, over 190 years old, this raised cottage has early 19th century Greek Revival architecture and late 19th century Italianate style alterations and additions and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As you enter through the iron gates, you are greeted by a Spanish moss tree lined driveway. The beautiful landscaping and grounds instantly welcome you and make you feel right at home. The main level of the home consists of a wide, center hallway that provides access to the den, formal living room, two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a grand formal dining room, large eat in kitchen, and a bonus room off of the kitchen. You will also find a fireplace in almost every room on the main level which adds just a bit more character and coziness to this already charming home. The second level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Both of the bedrooms on the second level boast gorgeous exposed wooden beams that are original to the home. The side and front porches provide the perfect place to relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility of this plantation style property. A winding, brick pathway leads from the side porch to the saltwater pool and hot tub. Also located on the property are a smoke house, gardener's cottage/bride's cottage, and a carriage house. All of these extra buildings add to the ambiance of this stunning Southern home. The Claussen House and it's one of a kind grounds have served as a backdrop for many special occasions throughout the years - weddings, baby and wedding showers, engagement and birthday parties, and family reunions just to name a few. Don’t delay in viewing this stunning home! This is your unique opportunity to call The Claussen House home and to begin writing your own chapter with a property already rich in history! Be sure to click the link for the virtual tour of this beautiful home!