4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $775,000

Welcome home to this exceptional home located in the prestigious neighborhood of Queensferry! If you are looking for a unique, one of a kind home with an impressive wow factor, look no further! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 4.5 bathroom home features a SPECTACULAR indoor swimming pool and hot tub that is like no other! This amazing 2,600 sq. ft. pool area is low maintenance and full of luxury! This space includes a swimming pool (with water and fire features), hot tub, full bathroom, laundry room, deck, several large entertaining spaces, paver brick flooring and a cathedral ceiling with windows that will blow you away! Upon entering the open two story foyer of this home, you have access to the formal dining room and formal living/office space (with a tray ceiling). The den features soaring ceilings with an abundance of windows and natural light and built in shelving and cabinets. The kitchen is spacious with ample cabinet storage, counter seating, granite, stainless steel appliances, desk nook, and a large eat-in kitchen area overlooking the pool. Extending from the kitchen is a second laundry room, half bathroom and garage that has a fully tiled floor and exceptional storage. Also included on the first floor is the owners suite bedroom with large bathroom, two walk-in closets, two separate vanities, garden tub and shower. Upstairs includes 3 additional bedrooms, 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms, a multi-purpose room that could serve as a 5th bedroom and a large walk-in attic. Don’t delay, come and see first hand just how perfect this home is for year round entertaining and/or relaxing by your own private paradise!