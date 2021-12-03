Welcome home to this exceptional home located in the prestigious neighborhood of Queensferry! If you are looking for a unique, one of a kind home with an impressive wow factor, look no further! This 4 bedroom (plus a bonus), 4.5 bathroom home features a SPECTACULAR indoor swimming pool and hot tub that is like no other! This amazing 2,600 sq. ft. pool area is low maintenance and full of luxury! This space includes a swimming pool (with water and fire features), hot tub, full bathroom, laundry room, deck, several large entertaining spaces, paver brick flooring and a cathedral ceiling with windows that will blow you away! Upon entering the open two story foyer of this home, you have access to the formal dining room and formal living/office space (with a tray ceiling). The den features soaring ceilings with an abundance of windows and natural light and built in shelving and cabinets. The kitchen is spacious with ample cabinet storage, counter seating, granite, stainless steel appliances, desk nook, and a large eat-in kitchen area overlooking the pool. Extending from the kitchen is a second laundry room, half bathroom and garage that has a fully tiled floor and exceptional storage. Also included on the first floor is the owners suite bedroom with large bathroom, two walk-in closets, two separate vanities, garden tub and shower. Upstairs includes 3 additional bedrooms, 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms, a multi-purpose room that could serve as a 5th bedroom and a large walk-in attic. Don’t delay, come and see first hand just how perfect this home is for year round entertaining and/or relaxing by your own private paradise!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This is a perfect opportunity for an investor to add 3 Mobile Homes on almost 2 acres of land to their portfolio! The p…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of the Salvation Army in Florence said that recent reports of two of its guides on racism took the guides out of context.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and wounding five more on Oct. 3, 2018, seeks $1.6 billion in damages from fou…
Trials are a contest between dueling narratives.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in the Timmonsville community of Darlington County.
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Tears were shed, but not many. West Florence’s season was too accomplished for that.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Former Hartsville star running back Tiyon Evans is leaving the University of Tennessee and entering the transfer portal.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants connected to three "collision scam" incidents that took place Nov. 9 and then another on Nov. 29.
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed somewhat.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An unattended candle early Tuesday morning started a fire and left a family homeless heading into the holidays.