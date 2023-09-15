Historic Red Doe Plantation, a quintessential southern estate. Originally built in 1846, this historic home offers 2.94 acres in the heart of Florence, South Carolina. This Antebellum raised-style cottage home boasts nearly 4900 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This home has been updated and restored while preserving its historic integrity and showcasing the true charm of this Southern beauty. Come take a walk through the original front double doors partnered with large copper gas lighting. As you enter the entertaining level, it showcases 12-foot soaring ceilings, original bubble glass windows, gourmet kitchen with Chef's gas range, soapstone island and butlers’ pantry, formal dining room, formal living room, library/office, and original pine flooring throughout; along with intricate moldings, doors, and mantel pieces which have all been restored to their original beauty. The lower level is equally spectacular with custom hand-hewn wood ceiling beams in every room. This level includes the primary bedroom, large primary bath with copper tub, custom tile shower, and leathered quartz countertops. Downstairs also features a large informal den, two separate laundry rooms, and 2 additional bedrooms and baths with quartz countertops and tile showers. This property also has two grand rain covered porches, an outdoor back patio for entertaining, outdoor guest house, custom copper gas lighting, outdoor landscape lighting highlighting the mature foliage, and sprinkler system with outdoor water well. The home was completely restored including new electrical, new plumbing with city water, HVAC, Rinnai tankless water heater, gas lanterns, and so much more. Red Doe has been the host to many weddings, parties, and other celebrations and events. This exquisitely beautiful property could be utilized as a desirable community event venue, in addition to your dream historical, southern home. All the glamour and uniqueness instilled into this home make Red Doe Plantation a once in a lifetime find.