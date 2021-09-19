4 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $369,000

Southern living at its finest! This sprawling brick ranch has something for everyone. Situated on 3.19 Acres of land, this 3700+sqft of living space single story home features 4+ bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 700+sf in-law suite/pool house with full kitchen, and a tiled floor sun room with Hot tub. Other features include a formal living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, and custom built-in cabinetry. Some other features of the home include new appliances, tiled backsplash, Plantation blinds, oak hardwood floors, solid surface countertops, new paint, and tons of closet space. The exterior of this home features full brick construction, wonderfully kept fenced-in inground salt water swimming pool with large tiled patio area, mature landscaping, two car attached garage with built in home office area, and a 24x34 detached 2 car carport with a 13x24 wired workshop. The in-law suite/pool room features multiple closets, a full bathroom, fully tiled floor, fireplace, full kitchen and sliding glass doors that open up to the swimming pool. Located in a wonderful neighborhood and zoned for Lamar schools. Lamar High School is proud to have 18 state championships and over 50 region championships, with several former athletes succeeding at the college and professional levels. With your own personal touches, this would be a wonderful place to call home! Contact your Realtor today for your own private showing.