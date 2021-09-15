Remarkable beautifully renovated home situated on approx. 2 acres. This property has so many custom features: heart of pine floors, updated kitchen, carved newel post at the stairway, stunning moldings, to die for soaking tub and tiled shower in the master bathroom and the list goes on and on.... The formal dining room features shelving with arched openings, and the living room, currently used as a home office, has shelving as well. The sunroom off the kitchen overlooks a wooded area providing privacy across the back of the home, and there is a lightly wooded lot adjoining on the side providing privacy there as well. The front overlooks a well groomed golf course. The upstairs of the home offers three sizable bedrooms and two full baths. Tremendous walk-in storage in the upstairs of this property. This lovely home has a paved driveway with turnaround area. Additionally there are two detached storage buildings in the back yard. This home is conveniently located between Hartsville and Florence and access to Interstate 20 is 5 minutes away. This home is absolutely a show stopper!
4 Bedroom Home in Lamar - $400,000
