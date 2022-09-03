4 Bedroom Home in Latta - $160,000

ALMOST BRAND NEW 2020 manufactured home; Oxford Elite 76x32 4BR, 2B; Open floor plan, lots of space; Includes a great room with fireplace & wet bar; Master bedroom has large walk-in closet & master bathroom has double sinks/vanities and large glass shower; Separate utility room for washer/dryer; Beautiful kitchen with large island, and all new appliances; Sits right outside the city limits of Latta on 2 cleared acres.