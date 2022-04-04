4 Bedroom Home in Latta - $289,900

If you are looking for privacy, this would be a great home for you! This is a gorgeous brick home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage nestled on 5.12 acres. Inside the home, enjoy a wood burning fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, and all appliances convey. Outside, there is a 25' X 24' metal building with a 3 foot overhang and has a window unit for air. There is an irrigation well on the property, but it has not been used by the current owners. Roof was done in 2017. Call today for an appointment to view!