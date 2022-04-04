 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Latta - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Latta - $289,900

If you are looking for privacy, this would be a great home for you! This is a gorgeous brick home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage nestled on 5.12 acres. Inside the home, enjoy a wood burning fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, and all appliances convey. Outside, there is a 25' X 24' metal building with a 3 foot overhang and has a window unit for air. There is an irrigation well on the property, but it has not been used by the current owners. Roof was done in 2017. Call today for an appointment to view!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert