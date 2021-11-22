4 Bedroom Home in Latta - $449,900

Beautiful traditional two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on 25.33 level cleared acres of land. This home has a near to finished 1800 +/- bonus room upstairs that is ready for the new owners to put their finishing touches too. Downstairs master with his and her walk in closets, double sink vanity, jet tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room, breakfast area and formal dining room. Kitchen has stainless appliances that convey with the home. Large formal living room with fireplace and gas insert. Screened in porch off the back and full length front porch for relaxing and taking in the peace and quiet of this country setting. This home has enormous pride of ownership. Well maintained inside and out. Attached two car carport and workshop/garage with led lighting solid custom built wood shelving and work tables. speed controlled fan to help reduce humidity/heat. Motion sensor light on outside. Call for more information or to schedule a showing.