Looking for a new home that's never been lived in take a look at This 2022 Energy Efficient home. Includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with over 1900 sq.ft., large eat-in kitchen, great room, split floor plan, private master with on-suite. This beautiful home is located on a large private lot in Marion County off Hwy. 501 North minutes from I95 and one hour from North Myrtle Beach. Move- in ready! $159,900.