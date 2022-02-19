 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,000

This 4 Bedroom with 2 Full 2 Bath immaculate home and land is perfect for a peaceful lifestyle living in the country! Manufactured in 2019, this home is in mint condition and boasts an open floor plan and plenty of space! Large Bedrooms and closets make it comfortable for the whole family. Relax on your back porch and enjoy the peace and quiet of your 5.72 acre lot! Being just minutes from 501, it makes it easier to access surrounding areas such as Conway, Mullins, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle, etc... If simple southern living is what you are seeking then look no further! Schedule your showing TODAY!

