 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000

This 4 Bedroom with 2 Full 2 Bath immaculate home and land is perfect for a peaceful lifestyle living in the country! Manufactured in 2019, this home is in mint condition and boasts an open floor plan and plenty of space! Large Bedrooms and closets make it comfortable for the whole family. Relax on your back porch and enjoy the peace and quiet of your 5.72 acre lot! Being just minutes from 501, it makes it easier to access surrounding areas such as Conway, Mullins, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle, etc... If simple southern living is what you are seeking then look no further! Schedule your showing TODAY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert