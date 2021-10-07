4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $229,900

Welcome to the heart of Marion, SC! Do not miss the opportunity to own this renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is strategically located with you in mind. This home features a brand new roof, newly installed HVAC, and new flooring throughout the entire home. You will particularly enjoy the wrap-around porch which is perfect for your morning coffee or to simply view the beautiful neighborhood. This home is within walking distance to the new Amazing Grace Park, the very popular Marion Hike-Bike Trail, CD Joyner Auditorium, and the Historic Downtown Marion. Wonderful home, amazing community, and the perfect home for you! Schedule your showing today!