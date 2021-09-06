This charming, well-built Williamsburg style Colonial located in historic Marion takes visitors back in time where history and hospitality meet. Shopping and entertainment are just a short stroll from 1016 N Main Street. So are your neighbors and the churches that line Main Street. Elegant & timeless architecture combine with impeccable construction & design. Marion SC, named for Revolutionary War figure Frances Marion, is home to dozens of homes on the National Historic Registry. It's the perfect spot for those who desire a slower pace yet also a short drive to Florence and the northern beaches of SC. Stunning antique heart pine floors, solid wood doors, knotty pine study & kitchen. This timeless gem has withstood the test of time. Easy to show. Qualified buyers feel free to call listing agent Beth Lamm.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The school mask mandates appear to be over.
FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.
SCRANTON, S.C. -- The Town of Scranton's former city clerk has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $200,000 from the city.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Vulcraft Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1946 in Florence as an industrial steel fabrication facility.
IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns Friday night to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 victory over Irmo.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s football team is searching for a new home opponent for its Friday season opener at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers’ origin…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Allison Carraway’s eyes were fixed upon her husband’s photo. It exudes confidence, charisma.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson led 7-3 at halftime, but the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes rallied with a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The first race of the Labor Day Weekend at Darlington Thursday evening featured a starting field of about 200 which featured a pace of 12:30 a mile and an average completion time of 38:46.