4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $244,900

This charming, well-built Williamsburg style Colonial located in historic Marion takes visitors back in time where history and hospitality meet. Shopping and entertainment are just a short stroll from 1016 N Main Street. So are your neighbors and the churches that line Main Street. Elegant & timeless architecture combine with impeccable construction & design. Marion SC, named for Revolutionary War figure Frances Marion, is home to dozens of homes on the National Historic Registry. It's the perfect spot for those who desire a slower pace yet also a short drive to Florence and the northern beaches of SC. Stunning antique heart pine floors, solid wood doors, knotty pine study & kitchen. This timeless gem has withstood the test of time. Easy to show. Qualified buyers feel free to call listing agent Beth Lamm.