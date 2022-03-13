 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $254,990

Lovely traditional home in excellent condition!! Immaculate landscaping, fenced yard ,whole house generator ,formal living and dining rooms ,updated kitchen, tankless water heater, HVAC unit replaced in 2016,new windows,new cieling fans, guest/in-law suite and a lot more upgrades. MUST SEE...call to schedule your showing!!

