Charming 4 bedroom 3 full bath 1.5 story cottage style home. Conveniently located on Main st within walking distance of the historic downtown Marion. Come see for yourself all that this beautiful home has to offer! The sparkling unground pool is perfect for the summer months that are just around the corner. Lovely mature landscape surrounds the home adding to the peace and relaxation that awaits you when you make this property your home. Amenities include hardwood flooring, 9'+ ceilings, formal living room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room and nicely updated kitchen with solid surface countertops and center island. Downstair master with large master bath with jet tub and his and hers pedestal sinks. Fenced back yard. This property is a must see. Call to schedule your showing and let us help you make this charming house your "home".
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327 has secured another company.
- Updated
LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Monday’s game plan was all about containment for Lake View.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A medical emergency Wednesday morning ended in a three-car crash on Cheves Street at the Ravenel Street intersection.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Heber Watson is no longer softball coach at Florence-Darlington Technical College, according to the team’s website.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- It all came down to a free throw.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Getting COVID-19 three times has left Jenny Hunt's doctors puzzled. "Everybody is stunned when I tell them I got it a third time," Hunt said. "I don't know why it keeps attacking me but it's no fun."
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A west Florence resident was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment following a late morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian star running back Ethan Kelly signed to continue his career at Newberry College. Kelly rushed for 1,501 y…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday, the South Carolina High School League’s lower-state finals return to the Florence Center after a one-year absence. …