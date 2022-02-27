 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

Charming 4 bedroom 3 full bath 1.5 story cottage style home. Conveniently located on Main st within walking distance of the historic downtown Marion. Come see for yourself all that this beautiful home has to offer! The sparkling unground pool is perfect for the summer months that are just around the corner. Lovely mature landscape surrounds the home adding to the peace and relaxation that awaits you when you make this property your home. Amenities include hardwood flooring, 9'+ ceilings, formal living room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room and nicely updated kitchen with solid surface countertops and center island. Downstair master with large master bath with jet tub and his and hers pedestal sinks. Fenced back yard. This property is a must see. Call to schedule your showing and let us help you make this charming house your "home".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert