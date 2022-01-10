Beautiful Brick home in Harmon Park Area of Marion. This Newly renovated home is move-in ready. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, upstairs balcony overlooking beautiful tree lined neighborhood, Formal living room with fireplace, Formal Dining room with built- ins, den with fireplace, breakfast area with access to screen back porch, raised patio with built-in fireplace, two car carport with covered walk way, new sod, new concrete driveway, outside storage, Must see - call agent to schedule $330,000
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another chicken restaurant is coming to Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A single-vehicle rollover crash resulted in the closure of North Irby Street between Lucas and Sumter streets Tuesday afternoon.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in an officer involved shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- With the quick snip of a pair of scissors the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday celebrated the addition of Talus Pay to the pantheon of Florence area businesses.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There were no students onboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash Friday at the intersection of National Cemetery McCurdy roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the death of a man in his Waverly Avenue residence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trokel Prew had just finished an impressive football season, recording 71 tackles and five sacks at linebacker.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence man shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy was armed at the time, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division which is investigating the incident.