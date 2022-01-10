 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $330,000

Beautiful Brick home in Harmon Park Area of Marion. This Newly renovated home is move-in ready. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, upstairs balcony overlooking beautiful tree lined neighborhood, Formal living room with fireplace, Formal Dining room with built- ins, den with fireplace, breakfast area with access to screen back porch, raised patio with built-in fireplace, two car carport with covered walk way, new sod, new concrete driveway, outside storage, Must see - call agent to schedule $330,000

