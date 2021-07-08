4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,500

nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home on large oversized lot. Has lots of charm and potential. Has been used as a multi unit home with one side set up for their mother in law. Has original kitchen in the back but a newer small kitchen added to the right side of the home in the front. Could easily be used as a single family home. High ceilings, hardwood flooring and fireplace with gas logs in living room. Front screened in porch. Portion of back yard is fenced with an above ground pool. Outside storage and detached two car carport/workshop. Nicely landscaped with lots of flowering shrubbery. Call for appointment to view.