4 Bedroom Home in Pamplico - $240,000

Have you been dreaming of having your own homestead...? Some place you can enjoy some downtime, while not hearing the hustle and bustle of town...? Well Welcome Home. This is country living with plenty of room to roam. Bring the family, your horses/animals, your ATV's, tractors, and toys, and don't forget your deer stand! This amazing home sits on just over 21 acres, is over 2100 sq ft, and was constructed in 2016. The house was upgraded during construction to have an energy efficiency package, so it has double insulations, top of the line energy efficient windows and it has an over sized HVAC unit to ensure you are always comfortable. There is chain link fencing around the backside of the house to section off a backyard and there is fencing/cross-fencing and paddocks on the property. There are 2 outside storage buildings that will convey with the property and did I mention the house comes with ALL the appliances (Washer & Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, and Chest Freezer). This property was established to be a homestead. There are pecan, pear, plum, apple and peach trees, along with blueberry bushes already on the property. About 7 acres of the property is heavily wooded with huge oaks, poplar, and cypress trees. This section has been used for hunting and several deer have been harvested off of the property. In that same area you will find a creek that feeds a small pond. Call your agent to schedule a showing!