4 Bedroom Home in Sellers - $379,000

Welcome home to this amazing all custom brick home situated on 2.26 acres in the quiet country setting of Sellers. Inside you will find a spacious living area with a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, French doors & a large transom window to allow plenty of natural light. This beautiful home boasts a formal dining room & custom kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. On the first floor is the master bedroom & amazing master bath with custom spa tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms plus a large bonus room above the garage, ideal for a media room or entertaining. Located on this large property is a 24X32 workshop, the perfect man cave! This home truly has it all! Enjoy the southern air while rocking on the large front porch. Schedule your showing today!