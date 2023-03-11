Welcome to your own slice of paradise! Make this country setting your home sweet home. Peace awaits within this large 4 bedroom that sets on a beautifully landscaped acre of land on a quiet secluded road. After entering through your own gravel drive, you are greeted by the 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Offering a fully furnished kitchen, walk-in pantry, split bedroom floorplan, large bathrooms, large mudroom/laundry, as well as a massive master closet and newly added covered car port and enclosed shop/building. Enjoy the fresh air entertaining on your back deck. Don't miss out on this well manicured ready to move in home!