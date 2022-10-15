4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $294,813

The Oleander A6 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Luxury Vinyl Tile - LVT Exterior features vinyl siding and stone. Estimated time to completion is 3-4 months, The seller will pay $10,000 in closing costs, prepaids, buy down etc., with Homeowners Mortgage on homes closing by the end of the year.