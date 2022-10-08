 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $302,813

4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $302,813

The Oleander A6 - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Luxury Vinyl Tile - LVT Exterior features vinyl siding and stone. Estimated time to completion is 3-4 months, The seller will pay $10,000 in closing costs, prepaids, buy down etc., with Homeowners Mortgage on homes closing by the end of the year.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE SINGING BARBER

THE SINGING BARBER

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert