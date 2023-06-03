Don't miss this opportunity to own a residence that combines modern design, intelligent features, and a commitment to energy efficiency. One of the standout features of this property is the home builder's warranty, which provides peace of mind regarding the construction, materials, and workmanship of the home. The four well-appointed bedrooms offer plenty of space for relaxation and privacy. The main suite is a true retreat, boasting a generous layout, a double walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom. In addition to the impressive bedrooms, this house includes a dedicated home office, providing a private and productive space for work or study. The Tuxedo Touch home automation system allows you to effortlessly control various aspects of your home, such as lighting, climate control, and security, all from a centralized interface. Contact your Realtor today to arrange a viewing and embark on the next chapter of your dream lifestyle.