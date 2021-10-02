 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $320,990

Plan: The Chris. This home features: Vinyl exterior | 4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Baths | Family Room | Breakfast Area | Owner’s Suite Upstairs | Laundry Upstairs | Covered porch UPGRADE | 2-Car Garage | LVP flooring | Granite countertops | CLARE smart home systems capable | Bluetooth speakers in kitchen | large master suite upstairs with private bath and double vanity; JETTED soaking tub and separate shower | Huge walk-in closet | Large Laundry upstairs beside master for convenience | Plus many other upgrades and features you have to come see yourself. This home also comes upgraded with (hardwood look) LVP flooring in the main areas downstairs and all bathrooms. The house is in early stages of construction so don't miss your opportunity grab this home before it's too late. The estimated completion time on this home is early October, 2021. This is one of the few homes being built on an Acre of land. *interior pictures are from another house and are for example only* Call Today for more info, a showing, or to build your own Hurricane home in this neighborhood. Also, ask about how to qualify for a free home warranty and closing cost help.

