4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $329,990

Plan: The Carina - Vinyl exterior | 3 or 4 Bedrooms/Loft | 2.5 Baths Open Floor Plan | Large Family Room | Eat-In Kitchen | Breakfast Area | Large Owner’s Suite upstairs with Retreat | Laundry Down | 2-Car Garage | Covered Front Porch | Optional Covered back porch | Optional Gas Fireplace | This home sits on approximately one acre! This home features LVP flooring, granite countertops, CLARE smart home systems capable, bluetooth speakers in kitchen, large master suite upstairs with private bath and double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge walk-in closet. Laundry downstairs beside garage that doubles as a mudroom for convenience. Plus many other upgrades and features you have to come see yourself. This home also comes upgraded with (hardwood look) LVP flooring in the main areas downstairs and all bathrooms. The estimated completion time on this home is Late September or early October, 2021.* (Estimated completion depending on material supply and labor). For more info and pictures visit: https://hurricanebuilders.com/floor-plan/carina/. Call Today for more info, a showing, or to build your own Hurricane home in this neighborhood. USDA Eligible Also, ask about how to qualify for a free home warranty and closing cost help.