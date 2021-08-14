Plan: The Carina - Vinyl exterior | 3 or 4 Bedrooms/Loft | 2.5 Baths Open Floor Plan | Large Family Room | Eat-In Kitchen | Breakfast Area | Large Owner’s Suite upstairs with Retreat | Laundry Down | 2-Car Garage | Covered Front Porch | Optional Covered back porch | Optional Gas Fireplace | This home sits on approximately one acre! This home features LVP flooring, granite countertops, CLARE smart home systems capable, bluetooth speakers in kitchen, large master suite upstairs with private bath and double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge walk-in closet. Laundry downstairs beside garage that doubles as a mudroom for convenience. Plus many other upgrades and features you have to come see yourself. This home also comes upgraded with (hardwood look) LVP flooring in the main areas downstairs and all bathrooms. The estimated completion time on this home is Late September or early October, 2021.* (Estimated completion depending on material supply and labor). For more info and pictures visit: https://hurricanebuilders.com/floor-plan/carina/. Call Today for more info, a showing, or to build your own Hurricane home in this neighborhood. USDA Eligible Also, ask about how to qualify for a free home warranty and closing cost help.
4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $329,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
South Carolina’s two U.S. senators voted in opposite ways on the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membersh…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers are investigating a fight that happened Thursday at West Florence High School about 4 p.m. -- after school hours.
Florence neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation will have to wait due to meeting agenda issue
FLORENCE, S.C. – The potential of Florence forming a neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation and pursuing All-America City designation will have to wait because of an issue with the Florence City Council's agenda.
-
- 3 min to read
FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Wilson High football coach Rodney Mooney recalled a particular conversation he had with some of his players after …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod Park Division I majors baseball team will go down in history as Dixie Youth World Series champions.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman says he's never seen a state budget more beneficial to Florence County than the current one. Leatherman spoke with the Morning News Monday morning regarding the nearly $74 million in projects for Florence area included in the budget.