Handy Man Special! 4 bed 2.5 bath Mobile Home located in Timmonsville SC. Large Kitchen with Island opening up to the living room. Split layout with private master & master bathroom. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $39,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There were no students onboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash Friday at the intersection of National Cemetery McCurdy roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence man shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy was armed at the time, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division which is investigating the incident.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.
FLORENCE – Jeblonski Green’s sophomore season at Lamar was one of terrorizing quarterbacks with 12 sacks and 147 tackles.