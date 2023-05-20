Welcome to your beautiful dream home on a vast 17.42 lot with 15 acres of woodland and tillable farmland located directly behind. This stunning 2019 house boasts a perfect blend of modern architecture and rustic charm, making it ideal for country living. As you step inside, you are greeted by an open and airy floor plan that seamlessly flows from room to room, with lots of industrial hardwood. The spacious living room features coffered ceilings, large windows, and a cozy fireplace featuring gas logs, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with granite countertops and large island. It provides ample counter space and a spacious walk-in pantry, with mudroom conveniently located at the back entryway. The house offers four (4) bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with tray ceiling, featuring a bathroom which boats granite countertops and tile flooring, soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities and a walk-in closet. The other three (3) bedrooms offer plenty of space for family or guests. The fourth bedroom features a separate full bath and is perfect for entertainment or relaxation. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a large patio area and covered back porch that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The expansive backyard is a country oasis, providing plenty of space for gardening, outdoor activities, or simply enjoying the beauty of nature. The home boasts a double carport and outside storage. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own your own slice of country paradise!