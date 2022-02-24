4 bed 2 bath manufactured home located in Timmonsville SC. Open kitchen to living area, with lots of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with private bathroom, and walk in closet. Sold AS-IS. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer
4 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trial has been set for May 30 for the suit by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
- Updated
LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Monday’s game plan was all about containment for Lake View.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jevon Brown knew what his team needed. After all, it worked so well in Thursday’s state playoff opener, why not cue up the instant replay?
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The ceremony to mark the restoration of an African American cemetery in Lake City was brief, though the restored history significant in scope and a fitting way to mark Black History Month.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights.
FLORENCE, S.C. — On the evening of April 2, the lawn in front of the FMU Performing Arts Center will become the stage for a party that’s becom…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327 has secured another company.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
- Updated
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Deuce Hudson scored a game-high 27 points to lead West Florence to a 92-78 win over Beaufort on Saturday in the 4A boys’ bask…