4 dead after car hits train

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four people were killed Saturday when a car struck a train at a crossing in Florence and caught fire, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The coroner said a fifth person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not available Sunday.
Von Lutcken said the crash happened when the driver of the car tried to go around a barrier and hit the stopped train in the 200 block of North Dargan Street. The crash happened about 8:45 p.m., he said.
The coroner identified the dead as Mitchell Carter II, 34, Jeneka Carter, 40, Antoine Hines, 46, all of Florence, and Ruby Taylor, 27, of Hartsville.
Mitchell Carter was driving the car, the coroner said.
In an email to media on Sunday, von Lutcken said: Preliminary findings reveal the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to go around the crossing arms, at which time it crashed into the train that was at a standstill. The impact resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames.”
He said the crash is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and CSX investigators.