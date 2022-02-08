5 Answers: Central UMC to host South Florence Choraliers

The South Florence Choraliers will perform at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 16 at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., in downtown Florence.
The Choraliers have been involved in the Florence music community since the founding of South Florence High School in 1975. The show choir is comprised of 22 singers from the high school. Andrew Dibble is in his second year at South Florence High School. He is the director of the Choraliers.
1. Is this event just for Central United Methodist Church members or can anyone attend? What is the ticket purchasing process?
The event is open to the Florence community. There is no cost to attend the event.
2. What types of music will the South Florence Choraliers perform?
Dibble said, "We're singing three show choir numbers, ranging from “September” to “You Will Be Found” from Broadway, and a newer song by Coldplay called “Something Just Like This.” We also have six soloists singing throughout the program. All of our songs are love songs or based on the theme of love to coincide with the Valentine’s season."
3. Tell us a little more about the South Florence Choraliers and their director? Are any of the Choraliers members of the church?
Dibble has conducted choirs for 10 years. Choirs under his direction have been featured via adjudication at state and national conferences, and have taken performance tours to Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Scotland. In 2017, Dibble won the American Prize in Conducting: Youth and School Chorus Division. Choralier members Anna Caroline Stone and Tyler Russell participate at Central UMC. Stone is a member of the church and co-president of the Youth Council and Russell is a Lacy Choral Scholar and sings with the Chancel Choir.
4. How did the South Florence Choraliers get started and what are accomplishments in show choir competitions over the years?
The Choraliers have been a mainstay of the Florence music community since the founding of high school in 1975, and have won numerous first place awards in show choir competitions around the United States. The students represented in the Choraliers have undergone a rigorous audition process to be a part of this select ensemble of 22 singers, Dibble said.
5. Does Central United Methodist Church routinely hold community programs like the South Florence Choraliers event? If so, what are the next few events on the schedule?
Central UMC has a weekly Wednesday evening gathering which includes dinner and programming, both for adults and children. The group will not meet Feb. 23, but will resume on March 2 with dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6:30 p.m. Beginning March 9, Senior Pastor Thomas Smith will lead a four-week study, Whose Bible Is It? We would love for members of our community to join us! For more information, check out the church's website: www.centralmethodist.net.