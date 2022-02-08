5 Answers: Central UMC to host South Florence Choraliers

Dibble has conducted choirs for 10 years. Choirs under his direction have been featured via adjudication at state and national conferences, and have taken performance tours to Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Scotland. In 2017, Dibble won the American Prize in Conducting: Youth and School Chorus Division. Choralier members Anna Caroline Stone and Tyler Russell participate at Central UMC. Stone is a member of the church and co-president of the Youth Council and Russell is a Lacy Choral Scholar and sings with the Chancel Choir.

4. How did the South Florence Choraliers get started and what are accomplishments in show choir competitions over the years?

The Choraliers have been a mainstay of the Florence music community since the founding of high school in 1975, and have won numerous first place awards in show choir competitions around the United States. The students represented in the Choraliers have undergone a rigorous audition process to be a part of this select ensemble of 22 singers, Dibble said.

5. Does Central United Methodist Church routinely hold community programs like the South Florence Choraliers event? If so, what are the next few events on the schedule?