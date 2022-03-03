5 Answers: Florence Symphony schedules family concert

Starting at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the FMU Performing Arts Center, instruments from all four sections of the orchestra -- strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion -- will be on display for children to see, touch and hear. Musicians from the FSO will be on-hand demonstrate and answer questions.

3 Is there anything else special for the children?

Just for fun, children are welcome to come to the concert dressed as their favorite animal.

4 How would you describe Saint-Saens work that will be featured in the concert?

Carnival of the Animals is a humorous musical suite of 14 movements, each representing a different animal through music. Verses written by Ogden Nash will accompany each movement with John Sweeney narrating.

5 What schools will be invited to the Monday morning performances, and will those performances be different than Sunday’s family concert?

The same concert will be repeated on Monday morning for all F1S fourth-graders. Since band and orchestra programs begin in the fifth and sixth grades the FSO is hoping to spark an interest in these students and encourage them to learn an instrument.

-- Chris Day