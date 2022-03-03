5 Answers: Florence Symphony schedules family concert

Sunday is family day for the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
The symphony orchestra will present a concert geared toward children at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.
An hour before the concert, the lobby will open, allowing children to get up close and personal with instruments used by the symphony orchestra.
The concert will include pieces by American composer and conductor John Phillip Sousa and French composer Camille Saint-Saens..
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children
Here is some more information about the concert.
1 What is the Florence Symphony Orchestra family concert?
The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s Family Concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature five pieces including Carnival of the Animals by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. This piece is unique because features two grand pianos. The program includes a Sousa march and other pieces that will appeal to children.
2 How will the Instrument Petting Zoo, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, be conducted and what instruments will be featured?
Starting at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the FMU Performing Arts Center, instruments from all four sections of the orchestra -- strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion -- will be on display for children to see, touch and hear. Musicians from the FSO will be on-hand demonstrate and answer questions.
3 Is there anything else special for the children?
Just for fun, children are welcome to come to the concert dressed as their favorite animal.
4 How would you describe Saint-Saens work that will be featured in the concert?
Carnival of the Animals is a humorous musical suite of 14 movements, each representing a different animal through music. Verses written by Ogden Nash will accompany each movement with John Sweeney narrating.
5 What schools will be invited to the Monday morning performances, and will those performances be different than Sunday’s family concert?
The same concert will be repeated on Monday morning for all F1S fourth-graders. Since band and orchestra programs begin in the fifth and sixth grades the FSO is hoping to spark an interest in these students and encourage them to learn an instrument.
-- Chris Day