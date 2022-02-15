5 Answers: United Way shopping fundraiser Wednesday

Individuals can drop by the office, donate $75, receive a large bag and can fill it to the brim with QVC skin care, hair care and makeup products. The only stipulations are shoppers must be able to carry the bag by its handles and products cannot be taken out of their boxes.

United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett and QVC Distribution Center General Manager Shad Hargrove were having conversations about working together to make a positive impact on the community. Soon after, Shad reached out and said QVC would like to make a large donation of products. At first, the United Way wasn’t exactly sure what to do with the products – these were luxury items rather than necessities. Ultimately, the United Way and QVC worked together to come up with a creative idea. Shop for A Good Cause enables members of the community to donate to United Way in exchange for a bag to fill with QVC skincare, haircare and makeup products. It has become a way to spread awareness, engage volunteers, partner in new ways with a local industries and drive donations.