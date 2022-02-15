5 Answers: United Way shopping fundraiser Wednesday

Are you ready to go shopping and help your community as well?
The United Way of Florence County’s Shop for a Good Cause event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1621 W. Palmetto St., in Florence.
Individuals can drop by the office, donate $75, receive a large bag and can fill it to the brim with QVC skin care, hair care and makeup products. The only stipulations are shoppers must be able to carry the bag by its handles and products cannot be taken out of their boxes.
Bags will be provided. Payment types include cash, check, credit cards, Venmo and PayPal.
1 How did Shop for a Good Cause get started?
United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett and QVC Distribution Center General Manager Shad Hargrove were having conversations about working together to make a positive impact on the community. Soon after, Shad reached out and said QVC would like to make a large donation of products. At first, the United Way wasn’t exactly sure what to do with the products – these were luxury items rather than necessities. Ultimately, the United Way and QVC worked together to come up with a creative idea. Shop for A Good Cause enables members of the community to donate to United Way in exchange for a bag to fill with QVC skincare, haircare and makeup products. It has become a way to spread awareness, engage volunteers, partner in new ways with a local industries and drive donations.
2 Describe how the Shop For A Good Cause process works?
Shop for A Good Cause is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on selected dates. Individuals can make a $75 donation and fill up one large bag.
3 What type of items will be available at this Shop For A Good Cause event?
Haircare, skincare and makeup products will be available at this event. Brands are listed below.
Philosophy
Peter Thomas Roth
Elemis
Josie Maran
Isle of Paradise
Lancer
It Cosmetics
Calista
Perricone MD
Beekman 1802
Laura Gellar
Supersmile
4 When was the first Shop For A Good Cause and how much money did you raise?
The first Shop for A Good Cause was held on Jan. 5, and raised $4,000.