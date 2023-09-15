If you’ve been looking for a beautiful house on some acreage in South Carolina, then look no further. This large home sits on 6 acres of cleared land, surrounded by a mix of hardwood and pine trees which border the property line to provide a barrier to the home. The driveway is gated with no other entrance to the property to provide an element of extra security and privacy. Located just on the edge of town just into the Darlington County line from Florence. You are a short 5 min drive to interstate, 10 minute drive to most major shopping and dining around five points or magnolia mall in Florence, 20 minutes to downtown florence, and 25 minutes to the airport. Heading the other direction is a 10 minute drive to downtown darlington public square and the raceway, and 20 minutes to downtown hartsville. This property offers a little of everything to a family wanting some space from the busy city life, while being just minutes from a city in both directions. There is plenty of room for a large garden, a small field of crops, large recreational field, and an abundance of wildlife surround the property. The three car garage will protect your families vehicles from the outside elements as well as plenty of space for recreational vehicles, such as four wheelers, golf carts, lawnmowers, etc. The screened in back porch offers a relaxing, bug free space to enjoy coffee in the morning or an evening beverage while enjoying the peaceful sounds of nature. Once inside the home, the spacious, renovated layout offers a farmhouse, yet traditional style that provides a homey feel with room to make it your own. The current owners have made several renovations to the property since purchasing, and have even added a brand new roof in 2023. Schedule a showing today with your agent to view this beautiful property before it’s gone.